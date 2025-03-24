Piyush Singh Chauhan Boosts Soft Tennis

The second India International Soft Tennis Championship and the first South Asian Soft Tennis Championship are currently underway at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The prestigious tournament, held from March 17 to 22, has brought together around 150 athletes from 12 nations, including Iran, Cambodia, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and host nation India. The championship serves as a crucial platform for players to showcase their talent, compete at an international level, and refine their skills against some of the best athletes in the sport.

A key figure in the successful organisation of this championship is Mr. Piyush Singh Chauhan, Vice President of the Amateur Soft Tennis Association of Uttar Pradesh (ASTAUP) and Vice Chairman of SR Group of Institutions. His leadership, dedication, and passion for sports development have played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of this tournament, elevating the status of soft tennis in India and South Asia.

Piyush Singh Chauhan, a well-regarded educationist and administrator, has been instrumental in promoting sports alongside quality education.

With over five years of experience at the helm of SR Group of Institutions, which oversees multiple colleges and schools in Lucknow, he has actively encouraged young talent to pursue excellence in both academics and athletics. His efforts in advancing sports have been recognised on international platforms, including his recent honor, the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award in London in 2023.

Commenting on the championship,Piyush Singh Chauhan stated, “It is a proud moment to see soft tennis gaining the recognition it deserves in India and South Asia. This championship is not just a competition but an opportunity for athletes to gain international exposure and take the sport to new heights. We are committed to fostering talent and building a robust sporting culture that will pave the way for future champions.”

The championship is expected to witness intense competition over the next few days, with athletes giving their best performances to claim the top honours.

Alongside Chauhan, Abhishek Kaushik, Chairman of Soft Tennis UP, has also played a crucial role in the tournament’s organisation and success.

With such dedicated leadership and the enthusiastic participation of international athletes, the India International Soft Tennis Championship is set to leave a lasting impact on the growth of the sport in the region.