PKL to honour Pardeep Narwal’s legacy ahead of season 12 opener

Vizag: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will pay tribute to one of the sport’s greatest icons, Pardeep Narwal, in a special felicitation ceremony on Friday, ahead of the opening matches of Season 12.

The felicitation ceremony will take place at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on, where Pardeep’s remarkable career will be celebrated in the presence of fans, players, and dignitaries from across the kabaddi fraternity.

The gesture marks the league’s acknowledgment of Narwal’s immense contribution to kabaddi and his lasting impact on the sport in India post his retirement in June earlier this year.

Pardeep, famously known as the ‘Dubki King,’ began his PKL journey with the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2 before becoming a household name with Patna Pirates, where he led the team to three consecutive titles and redefined raiding with his unmatched skill and innovation. Later, he represented UP Yoddhas as well, before rejoining Bengaluru Bulls in season 11 – a fitting end for a player with legendary status.

Throughout his career, Pardeep has set benchmarks that may never be surpassed. He is the all-time leading raid points scorer in PKL history with 1,801 Raid Points to his name. His record-breaking Season 5 performance, where he amassed 369 raid points and executed the unforgettable eight-point raid in the playoffs, remains one of the most celebrated moments in the league’s history.

He was the first player to breach the 1,000-raid points milestone, and his consistency over multiple seasons established him as the face of modern kabaddi.

Former teammates of the legendary raider shared a message for the star. Manjeet Chhillar, who played with Pardeep in the Bengaluru Bulls in 2015, said, “Pardeep Narwal isn’t just a teammate; he’s one of the greatest players this sport has ever seen. I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside him and watching him break records that may never be touched. Beyond the mat, he’s a true friend and a wonderful human being. His legacy as the Dubki King will live on forever in the world of kabaddi.”

Vishal Mane shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I had the privilege of playing with Pardeep Narwal in Season 5 with Patna Pirates, and I’ll never forget those moments. I still remember when he pulled off that incredible raid for seven points – I was right there on the mat with him. We all thought he had five, but he came back smiling with seven! Watching him create records live was something special. I don’t think anyone can match what he has achieved.”

Rishank Devadiga, one of the biggest names in PKL, added, “Pro Kabaddi League’s greatest legend, Pardeep Narwal, has retired, and we will truly miss him on the mat. His style of play, especially those lightning-fast dubkis, was unmatched and dangerous for any opponent. As Season 12 approaches, it feels strange knowing he won’t be there. I wish him the very best for his future – may his second innings in life be as successful as his first.”

Ajay Thakur, who will return to the PKL as the head coach of Puneri Paltan, said, “Thank you, Pardeep, for giving the Pro Kabaddi League such a glorious history. From your incredible 8-point raid to being the Dubki King and a three-time champion, your records have set a benchmark for generations to come. You are in our hearts, and while someone might break a record someday, your legacy can never be replaced.”

The league stage of PKL 12 will kick off with blockbuster clashes between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, followed by Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on August 29.