Premier League: Chelsea scrape past Everton through Nicolas Jackson's lone goal

London: Chelsea edged closer to UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualification with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Nicolas Jackson. The victory lifts the Blues into fourth place in the Premier League table, keeping them firmly in the race for Europe’s top competition.

Maresca made just one change to the team that defeated Fulham, bringing in Romeo Lavia for his first start since January. Lavia slotted into midfield alongside Fernandez, who captained the side in Reece James' absence. Moises Caicedo filled in at right-back, with Chalobah and Levi Colwill continuing their partnership in central defence.

In a match of limited chances, Chelsea dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Everton side. The breakthrough came just after the midway point of the first half. Trevoh Chalobah's interception in midfield sparked a rapid counter, with Enzo Fernandez swiftly finding Jackson on the edge of the box. The striker took two touches before rifling a superb shot into the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford, leaving the England goalkeeper with no chance.

Jackson later had the ball in the net again, but his second strike was ruled out for offside. Noni Madueke, lively throughout, also forced Pickford into a couple of good saves as Chelsea looked to extend their lead. Despite the slim margin, the Blues were good value for the three points, rarely looking threatened defensively.

The second half saw Chelsea continue to press for a second goal, with Madueke again coming close and Jackson almost capitalising on a defensive error. However, Everton remained stubborn, and Robert Sanchez had to be alert to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure with a sharp save from distance.

Fresh legs, including the return of Reece James, helped Chelsea maintain control as they saw out the win. Despite Everton’s attempts to rally late on, Chelsea’s composure and possession dominance ensured they sealed a crucial three points.

It wasn’t a vintage performance, but it was a deserved victory that could prove vital in the final sprint towards Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are currently in fourth position in the standings with 60 points from 34 matches, with 17 wins and nine draws. They are one point behind Manchester City and seven behind second-placed Arsenal (67). Liverpool lead the standings with 79 points from 33 games, winning 24 and drawing seven.



