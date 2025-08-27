President Murmu felicitates NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 champions

New Delhi: Members of NorthEast United Football Club, winners of the President’s Cup at the 134th Durand Cup, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan following their historic triumph.

President Murmu presented the coveted trophy to the club’s owner, Shri John Abraham, in the presence of team captain Redeem Tlang, the Vice Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, members of the Durand Football Tournament Society, the Organising Committee, and other dignitaries.

NorthEast United FC’s emphatic performance in the final underlined that legacy, as they dismantled debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday to secure back-to-back titles—becoming the first team in 25 years to achieve the feat.

In a night of relentless attacking football, six different players found the net for NorthEast, with Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie orchestrating the victory. He provided three assists and converted a stoppage-time penalty to round off a stellar performance. The other goals came from Asheer Akhtar, Parthib Gogoi, Huidom Thoi Singh, substitute Jairo, and Andy Gaitan. Diamond Harbour’s lone reply arrived in the 68th minute, when Luka Majcen was credited with a strike after Jobby Justin’s header deflected off him.

Coach Juan Pedro Benali’s decision to tweak his forward line paid dividends, while captain Miguel Zabaco led a solid defensive unit. Midfielders Chema Nunez and Andy Gaitan dictated play, ensuring NorthEast dominated possession and chances. For Diamond Harbour, coached by Kibu Vicuna, the fairytale debut run ended painfully, despite spirited moments from Jobby Justin and Majcen.

The 6-1 scoreline equalled the record for the largest margin of victory in a Durand Cup final since 1896. NorthEast United FC also swept the individual honours: Alaaeddine Ajaraie claimed both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot with eight goals, while goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh earned the Golden Glove for his consistency.



