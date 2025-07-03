Priyanka Chopra Watches Wimbledon Tennis Match

  • Menu
Priyanka Chopra went to Wimbledon to watch tennis with her husband Nick Jonas. She is taking a break from her movie and enjoyed watching the games. Many fans shared her photos online.

International star Priyanka Chopra went to watch tennis at Wimbledon. She watched the game with her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka is taking a break from her movie work and was seen having fun watching the tennis players play.

The picture of her watching the match went viral on social media platforms people saw pictures.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest release 'Heads Of State’ was released and has received positive reviews. She will also appear in Rajamouli’s upcoming flick with Mahesh Babu.

