  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

PV Sindhu Invites Sachin Tendulkar to Her Wedding with Venkata Datta Sai

PV Sindhu Invites Sachin Tendulkar to Her Wedding with Venkata Datta Sai
x

PV Sindhu Invites Sachin Tendulkar to Her Wedding with Venkata Datta Sai

Highlights

Badminton star PV Sindhu invites cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding with Venkata Datta Sai, set to take place in Udaipur on December 22.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai from Hyderabad, with the wedding scheduled for December 22 in Udaipur.

The couple has invited cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to their special day, and Sachin shared his well wishes on social media.

"I wish you both a lifetime of happiness with wonderful memories. Thank you for inviting us to your wedding," he wrote on X.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, a graduate of Flame University in 2018 with a BBA degree, also holds a diploma in Foundation of Liberal and Management Education.

Currently, he serves as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies and has previously worked with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Sindhu’s family and Sai’s family have been acquainted for some time, and the elders of both families decided to arrange their marriage, a fact confirmed by Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick