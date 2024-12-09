Live
- Blackberrys unveils their latest wedding campaign - ‘Being Real Suits You’
- Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan towards key infra projects
- Ghanaian police arrest 30 suspects in post-election violence
- South Africa top WTC standings with series win over Sri Lanka
- 25 lakh elderly above 70 enrol for Ayushman cards in less than 2 months: Centre
- South Korea: Yoon placed under travel ban amid martial law probe as political turmoil deepens
- Higher industrial activity spurs power demand in November: Report
- Major fire averted at govt hospital in Gwalior
- TGPSC Group-2 Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now for December 15 & 16 Exams
- Kanlaon volcano in Philippines erupts, spews plume of ash and gas
Just In
PV Sindhu Invites Sachin Tendulkar to Her Wedding with Venkata Datta Sai
Badminton star PV Sindhu invites cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding with Venkata Datta Sai, set to take place in Udaipur on December 22.
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai from Hyderabad, with the wedding scheduled for December 22 in Udaipur.
The couple has invited cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to their special day, and Sachin shared his well wishes on social media.
"I wish you both a lifetime of happiness with wonderful memories. Thank you for inviting us to your wedding," he wrote on X.
Who is Venkata Datta Sai?
Venkata Datta Sai, a graduate of Flame University in 2018 with a BBA degree, also holds a diploma in Foundation of Liberal and Management Education.
Currently, he serves as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies and has previously worked with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.
Sindhu’s family and Sai’s family have been acquainted for some time, and the elders of both families decided to arrange their marriage, a fact confirmed by Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana.