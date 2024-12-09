PV Sindhu Invites Sachin Tendulkar to Her Wedding with Venkata Datta Sai

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is set to marry Venkata Datta Sai from Hyderabad, with the wedding scheduled for December 22 in Udaipur.

The couple has invited cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to their special day, and Sachin shared his well wishes on social media.

"I wish you both a lifetime of happiness with wonderful memories. Thank you for inviting us to your wedding," he wrote on X.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, a graduate of Flame University in 2018 with a BBA degree, also holds a diploma in Foundation of Liberal and Management Education.

Currently, he serves as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies and has previously worked with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Sindhu’s family and Sai’s family have been acquainted for some time, and the elders of both families decided to arrange their marriage, a fact confirmed by Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana.