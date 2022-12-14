Qatar World Cup: 'It's us against the world,' says Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of final

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has said it is them against the rest of the world after his side qualified for the 2022 World Cup final.



Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final in Qatar on Tuesday. Captain Lionel Messi was involved in two out of the three goals, scoring the first one and assisting the third, while young Julian Alvarez netted a brace.

In a post-match interview, Martinez said that everyone began to doubt Argentina after they kickstarted the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia. The defeat had also ended their incredible streak of 36 matches, which went back to 2019.

"I just can't believe it, mate. We lost the first game. All of sudden it's everything upside down. People doubting us. Obviously we lost the unbeaten run of 36 games. 'Against Mexico, the first half was a little bit sloppy. Everyone wanted us to lose, so it's us against the rest of the world. I am so glad that this 26 (man) group of players are all fighters and we've got 45 million Argentinians all behind us,'' Martinez said.

Argentina will take on either France or Morocco in the final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday at Lusail Stadium.

It is the second World Cup final the Men in Blue and White are going to play in the last three editions. They came close to lifting the coveted trophy in 2014 but ended up losing 1-0 to Germany in the final.

"It's just amazing. We feel the crowd on the streets - they're all full of Argentinians. Every time we play, we're at home. We feel like we're at home. There are 40,000, 50,000 Argentinians in every ground. We're so happy to have them.

"Whoever. They both had an incredible run, they're both different teams. They're both really good so whoever comes it's a World Cup final, so we know it's going to be hard," the Aston Villa goalkeeper added further.

🇦🇷🗣️ Emiliano Martinez: "I hope to help Leo Messi win the World Cup. I'll do everything, I will give my life for him." pic.twitter.com/f0XyaYekkW — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 9, 2022

Lionel Messi confirms 2022 final his last WC game with Argentina



Meanwhile, Messi after their semi-final win confirmed that the upcoming final would be bring his World Cup journey with Argentina to an end. Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi's World Cup goals' tally has gone up to 11, the most by an Argentinian player.

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying. Everything that I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant," the 35-year-old added.

Messi also insisted that Argentina will do everything possible to clinch the World Cup trophy, which would be their first since 1986.

"We are going to do our best, as we have done up until now so that this time it really happens - we really win it, have been enjoying it the last few years being with the national side. I am really enjoying everything that is happening to us. To get the Copa America, to reach the World Cup with 36 games unbeaten, and to finish all that trajectory in a final is just incredible. I hope the people in Argentina enjoy themselves and what we are doing. They shouldn't doubt we are giving absolutely everything,'' added Messi.

In the ongoing tournament, Messi has netted five goals in six games and is the joint-leading scorer so far with France's Kylian Mbappe.