Rahul, Stubbs power DC to 6-wicket win over RCB

Bengaluru: KL Rahul scored a measured 93 not out to guide Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 164, Delhi Capitals stuttered at the start but Rahul’s composed knock from 53 balls with six sixes and seven fours did the job for his side.

Tristan Stubbs also played a crucial role with his 38 not out from 23 balls.

Earlier, a brilliant all-round bowling performance helped Delhi Capitals reel in RCB after a whirlwind start to restrict them to a modest 163/7 in 20 overs.

RCB raced off the block with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli blazing to the fastest team fifty in IPL history. But things went haywire after Salt was run out and RCB’s innings faltered as pacer Mukesh Kumar, and wrist-spinners Vipraj Nigam (2-18) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-17) bowled brilliantly to apply the brakes.

It developed into a cat-and-mouse game as every time RCB tried to break the shackles, DC would come back to thwart them. The home side raced to 53/0 in the first three overs and then could manage only 74/7 in the next 15 overs. Tim David hammered some big ones in the last two overs, which bought RCB 36 runs, to bring some respectability to the total.