Rajender sets sight on Manchester event

Hyderabad: Telangana's Ambilpur Rajender, who emerged victorius in the Senior Poomsae under 50 category at the Asian Sikh Games held in New Delhi and the recently held Telangana State-Level championship, will be competing at the British Open Autum 2022 championship to be held in Manchester, England, on February 6 and 7. Telangana's Abdul Khaleel will also be competing in the event in which players from 23 countries are in fray.

Rajender, an international Taekwondo 2nd Dan Black Belt player, tallied 6.8 points to secure a gold medal in Asian Sikh Games while Prabhat Sharma of Haryana and Baljeet Singh of Punjab clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Making a winning start from home soil in 2022, Rajender bagged gold with a score of 8.2 in Under 50 category in the 1st Telangana State Level Taekwondo Championship held at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium," Hyderabad. The two-day event concluded on January 2.

With over 36 gold medals in his kitty and a Gunniess World Record in 2019 by his side, Rajender is gearing up for the upcoming tournaments, especially after the inspiring wins towards the beginning of the year.