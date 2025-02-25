Ranji Trophy final: When and where to watch Vidarbha vs Kerala, venue & squads

New Delhi: The first-ever finalists Kerala will take on two-time champions Vidarbha in the summit clash of the Ranji Trophy, which will be played at the VCA Stadium here in Jamtha from Wednesday.

Kerala, who entered the semi-final clash only for the second time, will look to seal their maiden title, whereas Vidarbha are aiming to go one step further from their 2024 heartache and win the trophy this time around.

Kerala sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a slim two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, ending a 68-year wait to reach the title clash in India's premier domestic competition.

Vidarbha, which will make its fourth appearance in the Ranji final after winning the title in 2017-18 and 2018-19, qualified for the summit clash after a commanding 80-run win over defending champions Mumbai.

Here is all you need to know about the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy final:

When to watch: Vidarbha vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy final happens at 9:30 AM IST from February 26 to March 2.

Venue: Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy final will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur

Where will the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy final be telecast and live-streamed?

Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy final will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The telecast details are yet to be known.

Squads:

Vidarbha : Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan S.Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, M.D. Nidheesh, N.P. Basil, N.M. Sharafuddeen, E.M. Sreehari.