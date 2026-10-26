Real Madrid win Clasico 2-1 with Mbappe's brace

Barcelona: A brace by Kylian Mbappe, who reached a century of goals as a madridista, handed FC Barcelona their first La Liga defeat 1-2 of the season.

The play began with a brilliant roulette by Bellingham, who passed the ball to Arda Guler, who then set it up for Camavinga. Mbappe made just the right touch to get past Cubarsi and provide an assist to the MVP of the night.

Madrid barely allowed Barcelona any chances in the first half. In contrast, before the 0-1, Arda Güler had two opportunities to score. His first shot, just four minutes in, missed the target by mere centimeters.

The second, 14 minutes later, was saved by Joan García. Mourinho's side broke the deadlock in the 41st minute after an excellent team play that ended with a cross from Yan Diomande. However, Gerard Martin, in an attempt to clear, deflected the ball onto Mbappe, who netted it with his right thigh.

Barca's response came two minutes later, but Lamine Yamal missed the target from close range. Just before halftime, the scoreline could have changed to 0-2 when Diomande went one-on-one with Joan García, but his shot hit the side netting.

The second half began with the same script: spectacular defensive work by Madrid and quick transitions that kept surprising the hosts.

Cancelo's Stomp on Yan Diomande

In the 56th minute, Madrid called for Cancelo's dismissal after a clear stomp on the back of Yan Diomande's thigh, forcing the madridista to leave the pitch for a minute.

The game was levelled five minutes later by a Raphinha goal, but just two minutes after, a powerful shot from Arda Güler, from a tight angle, forced a great save from Joan García.

Moments later, another spectacular save occurred as Lunin made a superb stop to deny Gerard Martín's header from a corner in the 66th minute.

As the minutes passed, in the 88th minute, Mourinho's team decided the Clasico with a spectacular play. It started with a brilliant roulette by Bellingham, who passed the ball to Arda Guler, who then set it up for Camavinga. The Frenchman made just the right touch to outmanoeuvre Cubarsí and assisted Mbappe, who scored to reach his century of goals as a madridista.

From that moment until the final whistle, Mourinho's side managed to hold their advantage and secured all three points at Camp Nou.



