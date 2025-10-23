Regional Equestrian League and TSC kicks off today

Live
TheHyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) on Wednesday announced the schedule of the Regional Equestrian League (REL) and Telangana State Equestrian Competition (TSC) – 2025, to be held from 23rd to 26th October at HPRC, Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, here on Wednesday. The Regional Equestrian League (REL) will feature Dressage and Show Jumping across various categories and the Telangana State Equestrian Competition (TSC) will include Hacks, Dressage and Show Jumping events in multiple categories, bringing together talented riders from across the region under the regulations of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).
The four-day championship being hosted at the HPRC in association with the Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA), under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) will start at 9am each day.
SCHEDULE
October 23 – 9am onwards 1. HACKS (TSC): Children (Under 10 yrs); Children II (10 to 12 yrs); Children I (12 to 14 yrs); Junior (14 to 18 yrs); Senior (Open) October 24 – 9am onwards 2. DRESSAGE (REL): Children II 9am; Children I 10.30am 3. JUMPING (REL): Junior 3pm; Young Rider 4.30pm October 25 – 9am onwards 4. DRESSAGE (REL): Junior 9am; Young Rider 10am 5. JUMPING (REL): Children II & Children I to start from 10.30 am 6. DRESSAGE (TSC) -- (From 3pm): Children II (10 to 12 yrs); Children I (12 to 14 yrs); Junior (14 to 18 yrs); Young Riders (16 to 21 yrs) October 26 – 9am onwards 7. SHOW JUMPING (TSC): Children II (10 to 12 yrs) 60cm Open; Children I (12 to 14 yrs) 80cm Open; Junior (14 to 18 yrs) 90 cm Open and 1 mtr (Open)
8. TOP SCORE OPEN (TSC) --(From 3pm): Children Below 14 years; Open (14 & above)