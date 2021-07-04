Rest of India emerge champs

Hyderabad: Banking on all-round performance by vice-captain Adarsh Deshmukh (78 runs & 5/9) Rest of India XI registered a massive 271-run win over SSGF Hyderabad in the finals of the inaugural edition of 'Bharat Ratna Shri Gulzarilal Nanda National Test Cricket Championship-2021' held at GNR Cricket Grounds, Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

The championship was organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) in collaboration with Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) from June 28 to July 2 to commemorate the 123rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India & freedom fighter Shri Gulzarilal Nanda which falls on July 4.

The prize Distribution function was graced by chief guest Dr. Faheem uddin Khaja (Secretary, SSGF & Principal, Crescent Model English School), Mohammed Faiyaz uddin Ghazi ( Secretary, ECDG) and Veteren Cricket Coach Sandeep Mishra.

AWARDS



Man-of-the-Match (Finals): Adarsh Deshmukh, Most Valuable Player: S Akash, Man-of-the-Series: Abhinav Kumar, Best Batsman: Raju Nayak, Best Bowler: Ansh Nayan Gupta, Best Fielder: Dhruva Sai, Best Wicket-Keeper: AN Chaathurya, Best Allrounder: Nomaan Mirza, Emerging Player: Videeth Anand, Ameer Shaikh, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Samridh S and Promising Player: Unnath Sai.

Brief Scores



Rest of India XI : (First Innings) 269 all out in 102 overs (Samridh 57, S Akash 68, Adarsh Deshmukh 78; Ansh Nayan Gupta 3/18, Nomaan Mirza 5/48) & (Second Innings) 261 all out in 95 overs (Videeth Anand 32, Raju Nayak 72, S Akash 54; Nomaan Mirza 3/24, Ambarish 3/18). SSGF Hyderabad: (First Innings) 138 all out in 47.2 overs (Nomaan 28; Abhinav Kumar 8/31, Ameer Shaikh 2/3 ) & (Second Innings) 121 all out in 42.5 overs (MA Adnan 23* ; Adarsh Deshmukh 5/9, Abhinav Kumar 5/36 ). Rest of India XI beats SSGF Hyderabad by 271 runs.