Revathi, A Madurai Athlete, Has Been Selected For The Olympic Mixed Relay Team 

V Revathi, a 23-year-old athlete in Madurai, will compete in the mixed relay event for India at the Tokyo Olympics. She is one of three Tamil Nadu ladies who will compete in Tokyo next month.

She won medals in state and national athletic competitions for both junior and senior categories, as well as competing in international tournaments, thanks to the coach's guidance.

Lenin, the District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, said that while athletes from the district have previously served the country at Asian Games, this is the first moment a Madurai athlete has made it to the Olympics.

She ran a 400-meter dash in 53.55 seconds to qualify for the Olympics as part of the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Revathi, a Sakkimangalam resident, lost her father when she was in Class IV, and her mother also died a year later. She was raised by her grandma and received her bachelor's degree in Tamil literature from Lady Doak College in this city. She was originally noticed by her coach, K Kannan, at Southern Railway roughly nine years ago.