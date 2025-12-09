Rithvika wins silver, bronze at Speedo Invitational in Dubai

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Rithvika Mittapalli delivered a remarkable performance by securing two medals at the 28th Speedo Invitational Short Course Swimming Meet, held from December 6–7 in Dubai. Rithvika won the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke, clocking an impressive 33.26 seconds, demonstrating strong technique and speed. She followed it up with a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, finishing in 1:15.69, reinforcing her consistency in both sprint and middle-distance formats.

The prestigious international event saw participation from leading swimming academies across the globe. Representing India under the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Rithvika showcased skill and composure as she secured two medals for the country.

Officials from SAI and the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, including coach Partha, congratulated her on the achievement. Telangana Swimming Association President Chandrasekhar Reddy, Secretary Umesh, and Vice President Mahipal Reddy also praised Rithvika for bringing pride to the state and nation.