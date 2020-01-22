Roger Federer's coach sends this message to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Even though Roger Federer has accepted that his rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will surpass his Grand Slam record of 20 titles, his long-time coach Severin Luthi, who said the Swiss legend should not be written off, has a message for the duo.

Nadal is one major win away from equalling Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slams, while Djokovic trails Federer by 4 titles.

Considering the current run of these three legends, Federer believes that Nadal and Djokovic will win more and he is excited to see how much more.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, his coach Luthi made it clear that the former World No. 1 has a lot of tennis still left in him and he is capable of adding on to his current tally of 20 singles Grand Slam trophies.

"I really think that he can still win Grand Slam titles himself. If he can play into a tournament, anything is possible. He showed that here in 2017. Back then, too, he played very well in training, like now.

Training meanwhile means a little more to him than before because he plays fewer tournaments. But he was always a big match player. And that's what ultimately counts," Luthi said in an interview with Swiss publication Tages Anzeiger.

Federer's win records at the ongoing Australian Open and future tournaments of 2020 will depend a lot on how young talents such as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas perform. As tennis needs these promising stars to step up, Luthi does not think the transition will take place this year in the Grand Slams.

"If I had to type, I would say, not this year. Until you have accomplished and proven this, you have not yet achieved it. You should never underestimate big champions and have the feeling that they are now passed through to the back.

There are always excellent players who always have someone facing triumph. As Nadal did in Paris with one exception. [But] you never know," former Swiss player Luthi further explained.