Saina joins HPL as co-owner of Keerthi Warriors

Legendary badminton player Saina Nehwal has come on board as the co-owner of the franchise Keerthi Warriors in the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL), it was announced on Friday.

Launching in October 2025, the Hyderabad Pickleball League is India’s first city-based pickleball league, designed to make the sport accessible to players of all levels.

The HPL will feature eight teams, with matches every Friday night from October 10 to November 28.

“For me, sport has always been about inspiring people and creating pathways for young talent. Pickleball is at a stage today where badminton was many years ago, it has enormous potential to grow across India,” said Saina.

Keerthi Reddy from Keerthi Warriors, added, “Her journey in badminton perfectly reflects what we are trying to achieve in pickleball: nurturing the sport from the grassroots, providing platforms for young athletes, and making India a powerhouse. Saina’s involvement will give the team and the league credibility and inspire thousands to pick up pickleball.”