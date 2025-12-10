Google Launches AI Plus Plan in India With Gemini 3 Pro at Intro Price of Rs 199

Google has officially rolled out its AI Plus subscription service in India, introducing a more affordable way for users to access its most advanced artificial intelligence tools. The plan is priced at Rs 399 per month, but for its India debut, Google is offering the subscription at a promotional rate of just Rs 199 per month for the first six months, making the rollout one of the tech giant’s most competitive AI offers to date.

At the centre of this new subscription is Google’s flagship AI model, Gemini 3 Pro, which the company describes as its “most powerful and capable AI model to date.” Through the Gemini app, subscribers can use Gemini 3 Pro for deeper research, complex reasoning, drafting long-form content, ideation, and even coding tasks. The integration aims to help users significantly cut down on time spent switching between tools and workflows.

Another major addition under the AI Plus plan is Nano Banana Pro, Google’s latest professional-grade image generation model. The tool lets users create high-quality illustrations, stylised visuals, design concepts and other creative assets with minimal effort. For artists, designers, marketers and digital creators, this model brings a new level of detail and creativity to Google’s AI suite.

However, Google emphasises that AI Plus is more than just access to Gemini 3 Pro. According to the company, the plan is designed to “open up access to powerful AI tools to level up your productivity and creativity,” with a goal of bringing generative AI into everyday use. A major highlight of the subscription is the deep integration of Gemini across Google’s most-used apps — including Gmail, Docs, Drive and Photos. This means tasks like writing emails, cleaning up documents, summarising long notes, generating organised outlines or drafting reports can now be completed directly inside apps where users already spend most of their time.

The subscription also comes with enhanced creative tools. Users receive 200 AI credits every month, which can be spent on advanced video generation features. Google’s Flow tool, a cinematic video creation platform powered in part by the Veo 3.1 model, allows users to craft short film-like scenes from text prompts. Another tool, Whisk, expands image-to-video capabilities, making it possible to animate still images using Google’s Veo 3 model.

Beyond AI tools, Google AI Plus subscribers also get 200GB of shared cloud storage, which can be used across Gmail, Drive and Google Photos. The plan supports family groups, allowing up to five additional members to share the benefits.

Additionally, the subscription includes access to NotebookLM, Google’s AI-assisted research companion. NotebookLM helps users break down lengthy documents, extract insights, generate clear summaries and even create structured notebooks with audio-based explanations. This feature is expected to be particularly useful for students, journalists, analysts and professionals managing large volumes of information.

With these additions, Google is positioning AI Plus as a comprehensive, productivity-driven subscription — combining powerful AI models, creative tools, cloud storage, and seamless integration across the Google ecosystem.