Dynasty Politics A Threat To The Country- NPP Telangana Coordinator Gavvala Bharath Kumar

Hyderabad: Nation People’s Party coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gavvala Bharath Kumar, with the help of Meghalaya CM National President NPP party urged young people to join politics and work for the nation’s progress. He warned that opportunistic and dynasty politics harm the country and said youth must become active leaders, not just vote banks. During a warm welcome in Hyderabad for National People’s Party leaders - including National Youth President Nickey Nongkhlaw and NPP National General Secretary ( Organisation ) former Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Pakng Bage. The delegation travelled from Rajiv Gandhi Airport to Sundarayya Vigyan Kendra, Bagh Lingampally for the event, which was led by Gavvala Bharath.

Speaking to the gathering, Bharath - said he comes from a downtrodden background - expressed pride in addressing Telangana’s youth. He praised former speaker of India PA Sangma’s lifelong work for tribal and weaker communities and noted that the visit coincided with International Human Rights Day. He called for action so equality becomes real, not just words. Bharath criticized parties that treat young people only as vote banks and outlined practical priorities the party supports: controlling education and medical fees, better retirement and health benefits for employees, retirement security for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, reasonable police working hours, farm support centers, timely DA and PRC for government staff, free legal aid at the mandal level, protections for contract and private-sector workers, and measures to reduce workplace stress. He praised Conrad Sangma’s honesty and leadership and urged the youth to rise, unite with the National People’s Party, and lead a movement for real politics, real change, and youth-centered leadership.