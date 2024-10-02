Saka backs Arsenal to clinch Premier League title, says 'this is the year'

London: After captaining Arsenal to an impressive win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League fixture on Wednesday (IST), forward Bukayo Saka has said "this is the year" when the Gunners will end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

Arsenal claimed a big 2-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.The 23-year old winger scored a free kick to double the Gunners advantage after Kai Havertz had scored the opening goal.

Arsenal, who have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2003-04, have come close to the title in the last two years but finished second behind Manchester City under Mikel Arteta’s reign. The North London side missed out on the league title by two points and will be aiming to overcome the gap this year.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think this is the year. I think we've been close the last two years and yeah, we're getting closer. But yeah, this hopefully will be the year," Saka told CBS Sports.

Arsenal are unbeaten in nine matches this season and have collected five clean sheets, two of which have come in the Champions League. They are currently third in the PL table, level on points with second-placed City and a point behind leaders Liverpool after six games. The side also sits eighth in the Champions League table behind their title rivals, Manchester City who registered a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava on matchday two.

Arsenal will next play Southampton on Saturday in their last Premier League match before the international break. They will return to action with a trip to Bournemouth on October 19, before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday three of the Champions League on October 22.