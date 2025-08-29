Sakshi Malik urges youth to embrace fitness on National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, former Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik extended her wishes to the nation and underlined the importance of fitness and sports in everyday life.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who played a key role in India winning three consecutive gold medals in the Olympic Games in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

“Today is National Sports Day. Congratulations to all of you. Games not only make us fit, but also teach us how to exercise. All of you should make games a part of your life. Stay fit and keep moving forward,” Malik told IANS, encouraging people to adopt an active lifestyle.

Malik, who scripted history at the 2016 Rio Olympics by winning a bronze in the women’s 58kg freestyle wrestling category, became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal. She is a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2016 and the Padma Shri in 2017.

Sakshi, who last competed at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. retired from the sport in 2023.

First observed in 1995 and gaining national recognition in 2012, National Sports Day has evolved into a platform to reaffirm India’s commitment to health, fitness, and sporting excellence. With the launch of the Fit India Movement in 2019, the day has further transformed into a mass fitness revolution.

This year, the Fit India Mission is spearheading the celebrations with a three-day nationwide campaign from August 29–31, themed ‘Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main’ (One Hour on the Playground). The initiative aims to inspire citizens across age groups to dedicate at least an hour to physical activity and sports.