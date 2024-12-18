Salman Khan is ambassador of inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi: Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Tuesday announced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the brand ambassador to promote the inaugural edition of World Cup, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from January 13 to 19, 2025.

The announcement was made during a media gathering at the National Players Training Camp taking in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, attended by KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI General Secretary MS Tyagi along with the Indian Men’s and Women’s players and coaches.

Salman, who is an avid fan of the sport, expressed his excitement for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, recalling his history with the sport. The mega star, who used to play Kho Kho as a child, praised the initiative to host the World Cup in the nation’s capital and said he is thrilled to see the sport spread-ing across the world.

“Namaste India. I am proud to announce that I am the Brand Ambassador for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025! This is not just a tournament - it’s a tribute to India’s soil, spirit, and strength. Kho Kho is a sport that encapsulates India’s legacy. All of us, including me, have played Kho Kho at one point in our lives,” Salman Khan said in a video message.

“It is a sport with non-stop action and relentless spirit that has already captured the global attention. We have one mission. To make sure that the World Goes Kho! Let’s come together and celebrate the soul of Kho Kho on the global stage,” he further added.

The Kho Kho World Cup will see 21 Men’s and 20 Women’s teams competing in the week-long tourna-ment, seeing participation of 24 nations traveling for the tournament to India. The tournament is set to be a spectacle with a chance for the fans all around the world to experience the thrill of the sport.