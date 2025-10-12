Sciver-Brunt, Ecclestone power England to 89-run win over SL

Colombo: Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt’s record fifth Women’s World Cup century and spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s magical spell powered England to an 89-run victory over Sri Lanka, their third successive win taking them to the top of standings here on Saturday.

Sciver-Brunt led from the front with a majestic 117 off 117 balls (9x4, 2x6) to guide England to 253/9 before the world’s No 1 bowler Ecclestone flipped the game on its head with 4/17 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 164 in 45.4 overs.

With three wins in as many matches, England top the eight-team standings with six points, jumping ahead of defending champions Australia (five).

Dropped on three by Udeshika Prabodhani, the English skipper made full use of the reprieve to post her 10th ODI hundred -- and a record fifth in Women’s World Cups -- before being dismissed off the penultimate delivery.

Set a stiff target, Sri Lanka’s hopes revolved around skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who retired hurt on seven in the sixth over after suffering cramps and had to be stretchered off.

Opener Hasini Perera (35) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) steadied the chase with a 58-run stand that looked threatening at 95/1 when Ecclestone triggered a collapse as the home side lost three wickets for eight runs in four overs.

Brief Scores:

England: 253/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 117; Inoka Ranaweera 3/33) beat Sri Lanka: 164 all out in 45.4 overs (Hasini Perera 35, Harshitha Samarawickrama 33; Sophie Ecclestone 4/17) by 89 runs.