Shreyas Iyer Thanks Fans as He Recovers from Rib Injury After Australia ODI

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer thanked fans for their wishes as he recovers from a rib injury suffered during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has thanked his fans and supporters for their love and wishes while he recovers from a serious injury.

Iyer injured his rib while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

He was taken to the hospital soon after and was admitted to the ICU for treatment.

In a social media post, the 30-year-old batter said he is feeling better every day.

He also said he is grateful to everyone who sent him messages and prayers during his recovery

