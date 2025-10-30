Live
Shreyas Iyer Thanks Fans as He Recovers from Rib Injury After Australia ODI
Highlights
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer thanked fans for their wishes as he recovers from a rib injury suffered during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has thanked his fans and supporters for their love and wishes while he recovers from a serious injury.
Iyer injured his rib while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.
He was taken to the hospital soon after and was admitted to the ICU for treatment.
In a social media post, the 30-year-old batter said he is feeling better every day.
He also said he is grateful to everyone who sent him messages and prayers during his recovery
