Shreyas Iyer Thanks Fans as He Recovers from Rib Injury After Australia ODI

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has thanked his fans and supporters for their love and wishes while he recovers from a serious injury.

Iyer injured his rib while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

He was taken to the hospital soon after and was admitted to the ICU for treatment.

In a social media post, the 30-year-old batter said he is feeling better every day.

He also said he is grateful to everyone who sent him messages and prayers during his recovery