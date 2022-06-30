Sindhu, Kashyap win; Saina loses in Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, suffered contrasting fates at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament with the former progressing to the second round and the latter bowing out after losing her opener here on Wednesday. Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand's world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13 21-17, but London Olympics bronze medallist Saina went down fighting against American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21 17-21 in 37 minutes. Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap also made a positive return from injury as he prevailed 21-12 21-17 over Korea's Heo Kwang Hee to advance to the second round in men's singles. Sindhu, seeded seventh, will next face Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok. Kashyap, ranked world number 39, will meet Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who had won the German Open Super 300 in March.

Sindhu enjoys a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chochuwong, having won the last time they met, at the 2021 World Championship, and the Indian looked in good touch against the Thai, who struggled with her lengths and finishing strokes.