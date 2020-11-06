Sindhu’s tweet inspires many to shun negativity

Hyderabad: After a tweet of world champion PV Sindhu saying "I retire" went viral on social sites, the youngsters of Hyderabad have joined hands with badminton world champ and are retiring from negativity. They thank her for putting spotlight on the positive side of life again.

Kunal Deva, an entrepreneur from Himayat Nagar, says, "Sindhu' s inspiring tweet boosted the energy within and she was absolutely right at her point, there is an immediate need for us to get back to life, we must fight to grow and must grow to become victorious and we have no other option other than defeating the virus." "As Sindhu said, we must get retired from the lazy Covid quarantine, added Kunal.

"When we are getting back to workplace after seven months, there is a need to give away our retirement from the friendship of negative co-workers," says Jhansi, Team Leader, TCS. "There are some discouraging colleagues whose negativity affects us. I want to break friendship with them. Negative co-workers often say things like, "We've tried that before," "That'll never work here," "If it ain't broke, don't fix it", "That's not possible", "we have no experience" and others as they are not capable of doing things right and we need to get rid of them to move further," she added.

Words have a lot of power to build and to break anyone, the badminton world champion has shifted the world's attention away from the Covid situation with one single tweet, says P Srujana, English Lecturer, GDC, Begumpet. "From now on, students will start thinking about the positive aspects of education, the tweet has already influenced a few of my students to come back for traditional classrooms giving away the negative vibes on safety and other concerns, all the credits goes to P V Sindhu, she added.

Thanking Sindhu for pointing out that the major focus in one's life is to chop negativity, a techie CH Venkatesh working for Amazon, says, "Sometimes we will be occupied with negative thoughts to such an extent that we will be blind to believe anything positive and the same happened during Covid lockdown. As the whole world was getting back to normal, we are still locking our doors and working from home in fear of coronavirus. "It's time for all of us to give away our fears and retire from restlessness caused due to corona," he added.





Explaining her retirement from negative thoughts, V Swathi, Finance Analyst, Wells Fargo, says, "We need to stay positive, think positive and be hopeful for grateful things are going to happen. Decide to find something good in your life as you are only responsible for your life, not anyone else. Retiring from taking decisions in angry makes life more comfortable and retiring from negative thoughts makes life more peaceful and colourful.

"Sometimes we take negative energy from others and we must realise it in less time to rid of it," said Pravalika, Student, St Pious, Secunderabad. "Give the negative energy back. If you find yourself absorbing the negativity despite your best efforts use imagery as well to visualize yourself removing the negativity from yourself and placing it back on the other person where it belongs. See it being released into the atmosphere and flowing back to the source," she added.

Negative attitude is what everyone needs to concentrate in the ongoing crisis, says Vani Sri, a marketing and advertising in-charge, Madhapur. "Negativity is a tendency to be downbeat, disagreeable, and sceptical. It's a pessimistic attitude that always expects the worst.

Negative outcomes are bad outcomes like losing a game, getting a disease, suffering an injury, or getting something stolen and we all must retire from that negative attitude," she added.

"Insecurity is also a kind of negativity who are all dealing in the current situations, we must get out of the box while over thinking about our health concerns with a lot of insured thoughts. I hope everyone one of us will get rid of all the insecurities in society over virus transmission," said Arun Kumar, Manager, Nature Spa, Kondapur.