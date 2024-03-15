Singapore Smash TT: Sharath Kamal loses to World No. 6 in quarterfinals

New Delhi: Achanta Sharath Kamal's remarkable journey in the Singapore Smash 2024 came to an end as he succumbed to a 1-4 defeat against world No. 6, Felix Lebrun of France in the quarterfinal in Singapore on Friday. Sharath Kamal lost 9-11, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 to Lebrun in the 32-minute encounter.

From the outset, the 17-year-old Lebrun asserted his dominance, capitalising on his youthful vigour and formidable pace to take control of the game. Despite the 41-year-old Sharath's attempts to mount a comeback, the French prodigy proved relentless, securing the first three games with clinical precision.

However, Sharath's resilience shone through as he rallied to claim a hard-fought victory in the fourth set, displaying inspired stroke play and determination. Although ultimately falling short, Sharath's journey to the quarterfinals was nothing short of extraordinary.

Having navigated through the qualifying rounds, Lebrun showcased his prowess by defeating the world No. 22 and world No. 13 en route to the quarters.