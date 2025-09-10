Live
- SPMVV to host AQV Hackathon semi-final today
- Young heart protection programme to reach out to youth
- Suspension of two senior IPS officers extended by 6 months
- Atchanna accuses YSRCP govt of deceiving farmers
- TTD warns of action on fake Venkateswara kalyanams
- All set for ‘Super Six’ rally today
- AP leading in healthcare, medical education: Guv
- AP clocks 10.50% GSDP growth in Q1
- Lure Of Lucre… Raid lifts lid off old-note exchange racket in city
- Elaborate arrangements being made for ‘Praja Palana’ Day
Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the month award
Highlights
India pacer Mohammed Siraj was nominated for ICC's Player of the Month Award for August for his heroics in the fifth and final Test of the England...
India pacer Mohammed Siraj was nominated for ICC's Player of the Month Award for August for his heroics in the fifth and final Test of the England tour, along with New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies' Jayden Seales. In a series marked by injuries to several players from both teams, Siraj stood tall and featured in all five Tests to play a decisive role with 23 wickets, the highest by any bowler in the rubber.
Next Story