SKY stars with bat as MI storm into playoffs

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten half-century, followed by a clinical bowling performance,e helped the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to register a 59-run win in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 do-or-die clash against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this win, MI have reached the playoff stage Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten 73 knock, followed by Naman Dhir’s cameo, lifted MI to 180/5 on a sluggish surface exploited well by Delhi Capitals spinners Kuldeep Yadav (1/25) and Vipraj Nigam (0/25). Suryakumar smashed seven fours and four maximums in his 73 not out off 43 balls.

After being asked to bat, MI failed to get a good start as opener Rohit Sharma departed in the third over, scoring just five runs. First, amid a challenging phase of play with DC’s spinners dominating the proceedings, Suryakumar put on 55 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma and towards the end, found a perfect foil in Dhir (24 off 8 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s) to add another 57 runs from a mere 21 balls.

The tables turned drastically in the last two overs when the Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar and Dhir hit a grand total of five sixes and four boundaries to add 48 runs, shifting the momentum completely in MI’s favour.

In reply, DC crumbled to 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring with a 35-ball 39.

Asked to bat first on a sluggish pitch where the odd ball was stopping and spinning and in slightly overcast conditions, Surya paced his innings perfectly, playing cautiously at the start before unleashing an array of shots in the final two overs as MI recovered from 123/5 in the 17th over to reach a fighting total. Suryakumar, who reached his fifty off 36 balls, along with Naman Dhir (24 not out off 8 balls), smashed 48 runs in the final 12 balls of the innings, leaving Delhi to chase 181. Mumbai Indians had a decent Power-play as they reached 54/2 in six overs. On a pitch on which the odd ball was stopping and spinning, MI needed a better effort, especially from Rohit Sharma, as the dew will be a factor in the second innings.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 180 for five in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/48).

Delhi Capitals: 121 allout in 18.2 overs (Sameer Rizvi 39; Mitchell Santner 3/11, Jasprit Bumrah 3/12)