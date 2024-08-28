So grateful to have played for England in all three formats, says Dawid Malan

New Delhi: After choosing to retire from his international cricket career with immediate effect, England’s left-handed batter Dawid Malan said he was so grateful to have played for the country across all three formats. Malan’s decision brings an end to a career where he played 22 Tests, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is, and amassed 4,416 runs across all formats. Malan is one of only two England men’s cricketers to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game: the other being Jos Buttler.

“It has been an incredible journey since July 2017. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats. Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more,” said Malan in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Whether you’ve played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies. Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied. It has not been easy.”

“It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place. The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll. Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve," said Malan.

In 2020, Malan became the world's No. one-ranked T20 batter and was the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in the format, taking just 24 international innings. Malan’s last international assignment was the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, where England didn’t enter the knockouts, though he does end his career as a 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup winner.

Malan scored 32 fifties and eight centuries in international cricket, including a standout Test knock of 140 against Australia during the Ashes in Perth in 2017. “I am so grateful to so many people: to the coaches and staff of the various England teams, to everyone who helped and supported me along the way, and to all my England teammates over these seven years.”

“None of this would have happened without the endless support of my parents. Lastly, I would like to thank my wife Claire for her love, and unwavering support, and for looking after our two children and our home while I was so often on the road,” added Malan.

Malan took a white-ball only contract with his county side Yorkshire and took on a part-time coaching role with the club at the start of 2024. Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, added, “Dawid Malan retires after an excellent international career marked by resilience and determination.”

“Early on, he had to fight for every opportunity, often facing some of the best teams in the world. His contributions were pivotal, particularly during the memorable World Cup victories in Australia, where he played an integral role in the team's success. His legacy will be remembered as one of tenacity and achievement on the international stage—traits any player would be extremely proud to have,” he said.