Sreeja and Snehit to represent India in Asian TT Team Championships

Hyderabad: City based paddlers Akula Sreeja and S Fidel R Snehit, both trained under renowned coach Somnath Ghosh, have been selected to represent India at the prestigious 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships scheduled from October 11 to 15 at the Athletics Centre of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (Odisha). The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced the squads on Thursday.

Sreeja, currently ranked World No. 42 and India No. 6, and Snehit, World No. 106 and India No. 8, will be part of the national contingent. It is a rare distinction for a single academy to see two of its players making the Indian team simultaneously. An elated Somnath Ghosh, Chief Coach of the Somnath Ghosh UTT Academy, said, “I am extremely happy with the selection of my two students in the national team.

A lot of hard work has gone into this, and I am proud of them.” Both Sreeja and Snehit expressed confidence, stating they would strive to bring glory to the country by aiming for medals. Indian Squads for Asian TT Championships Men’s Team: Manav Thakkar (WR-42), Manush Shah (WR-72), S. F. R. Snehit (WR-106), Payas Jain (WR-143), Ankur Bhattacharjee (WR-144)

Women’s Team: Akula Sreeja (WR-42), Manika Batra (WR-55), Yashashwini Ghorpade (WR-72), Diya Chitale (WR-87), Swastika Ghosh (WR-103).