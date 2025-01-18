Live
Srikanth Kidambi joins ‘Club Hundred’
The partnership will debut at the Indonesia Masters 2025
Hyderabad: Hundred, a leading globalperformance-focssed sports brand, proudly announces its partnership with badminton legend Srikanth Kidambi, Padma Shri Awardee, former World No.1 Men’s Singles player and one of the most celebrated figures in the sport. Srikanth’s collaboration with Hundred marks a pivotal step in the brand’s mission to strengthen its presence in the Indian badminton market.
The partnership will make its official debut at the prestigious Indonesia Masters 2025, reflecting Hundred’s commitment to inspiring and empowering the next generation of badminton enthusiasts.
Srikanth Kidambi’s association with Hundred underscores the brand’s dedication to fostering the sport’s growth in India and nurturing young talent to excel on the global stage.
Speaking about this association, Srikanth said, “I am thrilled to partner with Hundred, a brand that resonates with my passion for performance and pushing boundaries. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of badminton players.”
Srikanth Kidambi joins “Club Hundred”, an exclusive group of global badminton stars. The Elite “Club Hundred” Team includes, Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark), Rasmus Gemke (Denmark), Mads Christophersen (Denmark), Alexandra Boje (Denmark), Dejan Ferdinansyah (Indonesia) and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia).
Hundred is working with Srikanth Kidambi on exclusive product launches, which will debut in global markets. These high-performance products will cater to badminton professionals and enthusiasts alike, reflecting the highest standards of innovation and design.