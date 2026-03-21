State ranking chess tourney on March 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Chess Association will organise the Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament at the Yoga Hall of Lal Bahadur Stadium on March 22.

The event will feature Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories for boys and girls separately. Players born on or after January 1, 2011 are eligible to participate.

The tournament will follow the latest FIDE rules with a time control of 20 minutes plus 10-second increment from move one.

Reporting time is 10 am, while the prize distribution ceremony will be held at 6 pm. The top 10 boys and girls in each category will receive trophies. Registration closes on March 21. Players can register through www.chesstelangana.com or contact 7337578899/7337399299.