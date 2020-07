Stokes-inspired hosts look to clinch series

Manchester : The equation for the third and final Test of the ongoing three-match series at the Old Trafford starting Friday is simple -- hosts England need a win to clinch the Wisden Trophy while West Indies need just a draw to retain the title.

Jason Holder's troops had famously beaten England during the two teams' last meeting in the Caribbean Islands, so they will get to keep the trophy it they manage to eke out a positive result from the final Test.

However, things aren't going to be easy for the visitors as momentum is on England's side following their 113-run victory in the second Test. The hosts will also be boosted by the return of fast-bowler Jofra Archer, who was axed for the second Test for breaking bio-secure bubble protocols.

"Jofra Archer has been bowling seriously well in the nets, with pace and accuracy, and it's great to have him back with the squad," England batsman Ollie Pope wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

England head coach Chris Silverwood has already said they will go into the match with their strongest attack but it remains to be seen what actually their strongest attack is.

Stuart Broad was left out of the first Test and he did exceedingly well in the second while James Anderson looked in good form in the series opener but had to sit on the bench for the second match. Then there are the likes of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and also the returning Archer.

But the one certainty in the England team will be Ben Stokes, who has given a great account of his all-round abilities in the series thus far. He single-handedly brought his team back into the series following their four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

"I saw Joe (Root) say the other day that we're in the presence of greatness, and he's spot on," Anderson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"After a week in which he's done pretty much everything - he was chasing balls off his own bowling and batting most of the two innings that we did bat and getting wickets as well - it can take its toll so we've got to look after him and make sure we can keep getting the best out of him for as long as possible," he added.

As for the West Indies, they need to find a solution for their misfiring star batsman Shai Hope. Legendary fast-bowler Curtly Ambrose has said that West Indies run the risk of damaging Hope if they continue to play him despite him being clearly out-of-sorts in the series. In four innings, he has scores 16, 9, 25 and 7 to his name.

Squads:

England: Joe Root (C) Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.