Live
- Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal briefs on Class 10 student's murders, says no political motive
- A trip with dad across India’s five most formidable palaces
- Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sells over 60 K units on launch sale in India
- Oman Central Minister secures first entry ticket to Telugu IT conference
- ‘Adipurush’ gets a tremendous start in Uttarandhra; here are the collections
- Father's Day 2023: Gifting ideas to make your aged Dads life easy
- Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus
- Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past, says EAM Jaishankar
- Light intensity quake hits J&K's Ramban district
- Vice President presents National Water Awards in Delhi, AP and Telangana receive awards
Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus
Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is close to signing a contract with Juventus FC on a permanent basis after he declared that he would like to stay in Turin instead of returning to Olympique Marseille.
Warsaw: Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is close to signing a contract with Juventus FC on a permanent basis after he declared that he would like to stay in Turin instead of returning to Olympique Marseille.
The 29-year-old spent the previous season on loan at Juventus. The Italian club remains in advanced talks with Olympique Marseille to re-sign the Pole on a permanent deal. Milik is set to stay in Turin as both clubs are close to reaching an agreement, Xinhua reported.
According to the Italian reports, the "Bianconeri" will pay Olympique Marseille 7 million euros as a transfer fee for the Pole.
"After the FIFA World Cup, I caught an injury and I had problems with returning to my top level. In several matches, I played below expectations. However, I feel very well in Juventus, I would like to stay here. I know that coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to keep me in the team", Milik told Polish media on Saturday morning.
"I had a really good start in Juventus but then the season turned out to be very hard for our team. I look forward to the future. I know Juventus representatives are in advanced talks with Olympique Marseille and I hope soon negotiations will be finalized," the striker concluded.
In the previous season, Milik scored 9 goals for Juventus and he added one assist in 39 games.