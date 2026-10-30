- Rahul Gandhi Backs IDBI Bank Employees Opposing Centre’s Proposed Stake Sale To Fairfax
- School bus overturns in NTR district, driver, two students injured
- Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy trails in two new Ohio polls as voters fault attack ad
- Mahatma Gandhi's life-size statue unveiled in North Dakota, first in US state
- Sensex, Nifty open flat amid weak global cues; IT stocks buck trend
- Overnight rain brings chilly weather to Delhi-NCR; AQI improves
- EAM Jaishankar in Atlanta for G20 ministerial as US flags sea lanes, energy and supply chains
- SUV used as call centre for cyber scams; Delhi Police bust network, arrest three
Struff stuns Djokovic, Kym upsets Shelton in Basel
In Short
Jan-Lennard Struff stuns Novak Djokovic in a thrilling three-set match, while Swiss wild card Jerome Kym upsets top seed Ben Shelton to reach the Swiss Indoors Basel quarter-finals.
Basel: Jan-Lennard Struff earned one of the biggest victories of his career as the German stunned 102-time tour-level titlist Novak Djokovic to reach the Swiss Indoors Basel quarter-finals.
The 36-year-old, who made his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon, played aggressive tennis behind his booming serve to stay on top of Djokovic and take the racquet out of the Serbian’s hands.
He hit 27 aces, including one down the T on match point to seal the 6-7(4), 7-5 7-6(5) win in two hours and 36 minutes. Struff saved all six break points he faced to advance to set a quarter-final clash against Nuno Borges.
"The last serve went in the corner like many balls today. I knew I had to play my best tennis to have a chance. Last eight times he beat me very, very easily. So, very, very happy and pleased with the performance," said Struff.
The loss is a critical blow to Djokovic’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin. Rafael Jodar, the ninth-placed player in the ATP Live Race To Turin, lost earlier in the day, which opened the door for Djokovic to pass him with a title in Basel. But instead, Djokovic trails the Spaniard by 319 points with just the Rolex Paris Masters remaining before the season finale for both men, ATP reports.
Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer for the most qualifications in ATP Finals history with 18.
Later, Swiss wild card Jerome Kym held upset top seed Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(1) in a topsy-turvy second-round clash.
With the win, Kym advanced to his second tour-level quarter-final and became the first Swiss man to earn a Top 10 win since Stan Wawrinka defeated then No. 7 Andrey Rublev in Stockholm in 2024.
He will next face Jiri Lehecka, who earlier in the day defeated Daniel Altmaier 7-5, 6-4 to book a place in the last eight.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure
Rahul Gandhi Backs IDBI Bank Employees Opposing Centre’s Proposed Stake Sale To Fairfax
Binance halts deposits, withdrawals after security breach; impact estimated at $6.3 billion
Invest in Telangana, double your profits
Hyderabad staring at summer water crisis
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure
Naidu puts preliminary cyclone loss at Rs 4,600 cr
Double Trouble: Fresh system in Bay of Bengal threatens AP with heavy rain
Cabinet nod for Rs 3,125-cr payout to farmers today