Sushil Kumar should be hanged, stripped off his medals: Late wrestler Sagar Rana’s parents

India's star wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been accused of murdering 23-year-old fellow wrestler Sagar Rana, should be hanged and stripped off his medals, according to Sagar's bereaved parents.



Sagar's parents have also urged the authorities to investigate the murder case properly as they are wary that Sushil Kumar could impact the investigation with his "political influence."



Sagar Rana was killed on May 4 after a brawl at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar and co-accused Ajay from the Mundka area on Sunday, after the two were on a run for 19 days. Sushil and his associate were remanded to six days of police custody.



Delhi Police's crime branch is likely to investigate the case involving the two-time Olympic wrestler, who has fallen from grace.

The late wrestler's mother has slammed Sushil Kumar, saying he doesn't deserve to be called a mentor.

"The one who murdered my son does not deserve to be called a mentor. All the medals won by Sushil Kumar should be taken from him. We believe that police will investigate properly but Sushil will try to influence it by using his political links," Sagar Rana's mother was quoted, as saying in an interview before demanding to hang Sushil.



Sagar Rana's father Ashok has also requested the authorities to investigate Sushil Kumar's alleged links with criminals. Sagar's father is a constable in Begumpur Police Station.



"We are hoping for justice. Where did he go when he was absconding, who gave him shelter and most importantly the gangsters with whom he is connected to. He should be hanged so that people learn a lesson and think before killing his own pupil," he said.



It is believed that the young wrestler Sagar Rana used to consider Sushil Kumar as his guru (coach) and was living in the property registered under the name of the latter's wife.



Meanwhile, Sagar's maternal uncle expressed his sadness over the lack of support from local politicians. "Haryana and the BJP government did not speak two words of condolence after the death of Sagar. Sagar was a kid from Haryana BJP president Prakash Dhankad's local area but even he did not call," he said, according to reports.

