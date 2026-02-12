Naravane Memoir Leak Not Random, But Pre-Planned Operation: Police

Delhi Police Special Cell has started a multi-national investigation related to the leakage of Former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny.

According to reports, in the Naravane memoir leak case, the book is available in global digital markets before it receives the mandatory approval from the Defence Ministry.

Earlier On Tuesday, Delhi Police registered an FIR under charges of criminal plan in relation to the leakage. Here, the head of the authorities rises as India Today Digital started talking over how an unpublished book reached Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader.

In the early investigation, the leak was not just an act of piracy but was considered a properly planned operation. Defence publication row demands proper approval from the officials before the final publications.

In the global book release controversy, investigators are now tracking digital and financial trails directly based in the US, Canada, Germany and Australia. These are the main countries where Four Stars of Destiny was allegedly made available online.

The debate over the unpublished memoir shows no signs of abating, a week after Gandhi attempted to extract from it in Parliament, sparking a major political storm. The book’s publisher, Penguin India, has made it clear that the memoir was never published and no authorised copies were revealed from their side.

The publisher of the book ‘Penguin India’ is being questioned regarding the ISBN registration and distribution procedure.