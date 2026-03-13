TCA alleges Rs 300-cr irregularities in HCA

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has lodged serious allegations of financial misappropriation and governance irregularities against several current and former officials of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). In a complaint, TCA General Secretary G Vivekanand accused former HCA presidents, apex council members and other officials of colluding in fraudulent activities that allegedly led to the diversion of more than ₹300 crore meant for cricket development in Telangana.

The complaint names several individuals, including former HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin, current HCA president A Amarnath, auditor M R Vikram and other apex council members, alleging that they were involved in collusive arbitration proceedings related to the HCA stadium project and financial dealings with Visaka Industries.

According to the complaint, a stadium agreement signed in 2004 between HCA and Visaka Industries resulted in a disputed arbitration award of ₹25.92 crore in 2016, which HCA allegedly failed to challenge, allowing liabilities to increase over time. The TCA further alleged that HCA spent crores of rupees on legal fees while ignoring recommendations of Supreme Court-appointed committees meant to reform the association’s administration.

The complaint also claims that unapproved tournaments were conducted and irregularities occurred in team selections and financial audits between 2017 and 2023. TCA has sought a detailed investigation into the alleged misuse of funds and governance violations within HCA.