TCA Telangana Gold Cup

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 10:30 AM IST
TCA Telangana Gold Cup
Hanamkonda dominate Day 3 with twin wins

Warangal: TCA Hanamkonda produced an impressive all-round performance to register two victories on Day 3 of the TCA Telangana Gold Cup 2025-26 East Zone League at the Kakatiya University Grounds in Warangal.

In the morning match, Hanamkonda posted a strong 195 for 4 in 20 overs, riding on fluent half-centuries by Vishnudas Shashank (54) and Aditya Sai (53). In reply, TCA Mahaboobabad were restricted to 144 for 8, despite MA Jamshed’s 39 and K Ganesh’s 26, as Hanamkonda sealed a convincing 51-run win. Aditya Sai was named Man of the Match.

The dominance continued in the afternoon encounter as Hanamkonda scored 139 in 17.3 overs, with Aditya Sai (41) and Shashank (39) leading the batting. Defending the total, P. Karthik’s 4 for 24 and Syed Yakub’s 3 for 11 helped restrict TCA Mulugu to 112 for 9, giving Hanamkonda a 27-run victory. Vishnudas Shashank earned the Man of the Match award.

Brief Scores

TCA Hanamkonda: 195/4 in 20 Overs (Vishnudas Shashank 54, Aditya Sai 53) beat TCA Mahaboobabad:144/8 in 20 Overs(MA Jamshed 39, K Ganesh 26 ) by 51 runs

TCA Hanamkonda: 139/10 in 17.3 Overs(Aditya Sai 41, Vishnudas Shashank 39, P.Karthik 4/24) beat TCA Mulugu: 112/9 in 20 Overs (A Pavan 28,Syed Yakub 3/11) by 27 runs.

Tags

TCA Telangana Gold CupHanamkonda CricketEast Zone LeagueDomestic T20Warangal Sports
