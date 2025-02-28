Team India 2 storm into Galaxy Cup final

Hyderabad: At the HPRC World Arena Polo Championship, the first game of the Day 4 featured the 1st semifinal of the Galaxy Cup between Team India 2 and Team UK with the latter making it to the final with an hands off win.

Team UK was awarded a goal at the start of the match, setting the stage for an action-packed encounter. A total of 16 goals were scored in just two chukkers, making it a high-scoring and thrilling contest.

Team India dominated the first chukker, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork by netting eight goals, while Team UK managed to score only twice.

In the second chukker, Team UK came out strong, scoring two quick goals to narrow the gap. However, despite their improved performance, they couldn’t prevent Team India from adding two more goals before the final bell, securing a convincing victory and a spot in the final.

The star of Team India was Salim with 5 goals very well supported by Chaitania and Arsalan scoring 4 and 3 respectively.

For Team UK it was Ladiya who scored 2 well supported by Felicity and Leo Stuart

Earlier on day 3 of the championship, the final league game of the Telangana Tourism Cup witnessed an intense and exciting battle between Team India and Team Germany as the latter edged past Germany for 6-5 win. While in another game France clinched an emphatic 10-5 victory over United Kingdom.

Day 4 of the championship saw Team India start with a 1-goal handicap setting the stage for a closely fought contest that remained competitive until the final whistle. Salim Azmi was the standout performer for India, netting three crucial goals, and well supported by his teammates Arsalan and Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan.

On the other side, Roman Darroux was the driving force for Team Germany, scoring all five goals for his team.

The match remained on a knife’s edge until the final moments, with Team India managing to score a decisive last-minute goal to secure their lead and clinch the victory. The high-intensity showdown kept spectators captivated till the very end.

The final day of the league games for the Telangana Tourism Cup kicked off with a thrilling encounter between Team France and Team UK and kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as goals galore.

It was a fast-paced game with an impressive total of 15 goals scored in just two chukkers. From the very beginning, the French polo team dominated, taking full command of the match. Come Dubais was the standout performer, scoring 7 out of France’s 10 goals.

Despite their loss, Team UK put on a spectacular show, making sure the game remained highly competitive and entertaining. It was one of those matches where every spectator was glued to the action, fully immersed in the intensity of the game.

Seven foreign teams - France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Luxembourg, UK and USA – in addition to two Indian teams are vying for honours at the World Arena Polo Championship being held at Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Aziznagar.

The championship is contested across three categories, including Galaxy Cup, AMR Cup and the Telangana Tourism Cup.

Additionally, HPRC is also hosting some special exhibition matches. They include an international women’s arena polo match, just prior to the Galaxy Cup final; a ‘Best of best’ match before the AMR Cup final and the HPRC Cup before the finals of the Telangana Tourism Cup.

A fashion show will also be a feature of the concluding day on March 2.