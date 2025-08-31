Telangana men dominate league stage

Hyderabad: The Telangana men’s team stormed into the knockout stages of the American Flag Football National Championship 2025, registering emphatic wins in all their league encounters at the Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad, today. Telangana outclassed Maharashtra (20–12), Uttar Pradesh (14–6) and received walkovers against Bihar and Haryana, stamping their authority as strong contenders for the title. In other men’s fixtures, Andhra Pradesh impressed with victories over Jharkhand (18–8) and Delhi (6–0), while Kerala too made a mark, winning both their outings, including a dominant 28–6 result against Jharkhand. Karnataka held Kerala to a 6–6 draw, while Uttar Pradesh thrashed Maharashtra 30–0. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Telangana had a mixed outing, going down 0–24 to Uttar Pradesh before managing a hard-fought 6–6 draw against Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka women stole the show with a commanding 68–0 win over Delhi and another big 42–0 victory over Bihar. Uttar Pradesh also shone, routing Andhra Pradesh 42–0. The National Championship 2025 features senior men’s and women’s teams from across the country, with top performers set to battle it out in the knockout stages tomorrow.

Results Men:Telangana 20 bt Maharashtra 12; Delhi 0 lost to Karnataka 20; Jharkhand 8 lost to Andhra Pradesh 18;

Haryana 0 lost to Maharashtra 38; Telangana w/o Bihar; Andhra Pradesh 6 bt Delhi 0; Kerala 28 bt Jharkhand 6; Maharashtra 0 lost to Uttar Pradesh 30; Telangana w/o Haryana; Kerala 6 drew Karnataka 6; Delhi 14 bt Jharkhand 6; Telangana 14 bt Uttar Pradesh 6; Haryana 6 drew Bihar 6.

Results Women:Maharashtra 6 lost to Kerala 29; Karnataka 68 bt Delhi 0; Uttar Pradesh 24 bt Telangana 0; Maharashtra 14 bt Haryana 0; Delhi 12 bt Bihar 0; Telangana 6 drew Andhra 6; Kerala 18 bt Haryana 0; Uttar Pradesh 42 bt Andhra 0; Karnataka 42 bt Bihar 0.