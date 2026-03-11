Telangana U-17 Chess C’ship on March 14–15

The Telangana Under-17 Chess Championship 2026 will be held from March 14 to 15 at the Yoga Hall, LB Stadium, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

Telangana resident Indian citizens born on or after January 1, 2009 are eligible to participate. The tournament will follow a time control of 30 minutes plus a 30-second increment from move one.

The top five boys and four girls will represent Telangana at the National Under-17 Chess Championship in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Players must register at www.chesstelangana.com by March 12, said TGCA General Secretary A Jayachandra.