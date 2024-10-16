Telangana weightlifter Saivarthan wins bronze in National event

Hyderabad: Telangana once again shined in national level weightlifting competitions. Telangana’s weightlifter J. Saivarthan won bronze in the competition held at Himachal Pradesh.

He finished third in the 81 kg youth category. He lifted a total of 253 kg with 111 kg in snatch and 142 kg in clean and jerk and won the bronze medal. Telangana Weightlifting Association President Mukiri Shruti and Secretary Venkataramana wished Saivarthan, who is training under coaches Nagaraju and Chaitanya, to win more medals in the coming days.

SATS Chairman Shivsena Reddy and VC MD Sonibala Devi congratulated Saivarthan who fetched the medal for Telangana at the national level. They wished Telangana athletes to bring more medals to the state in the upcoming tournaments as well.