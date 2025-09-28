Live
- PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia; relief measures step up after Karur stampede
- From trainers to Commanders: Pakistan Army takes direct control of JeM, LeT, Hizbul training
- PM Modi reiterates call to adopt 'Swadeshi', urges people to buy Khadi products on Oct 2
- Soft tennis championship kicks off
- Police seize 9 kg ganja at Ongole Railway Station
- Officials told to ensure no lapses in sanitation
- Araku Coffee Wins Change Maker of the Year Award, CM Chandrababu lauds
- Maha floods: Thackeray seeks complete loan waiver, Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for farmers
- Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Bihar today
- Telangana’s Deepthi storms into 400m T20 final
Telangana’s Deepthi storms into 400m T20 final
New Delhi: India’scampaign at the World Para Athletics Championships began on a bright note as sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the final of...
New Delhi: India’scampaign at the World Para Athletics Championships began on a bright note as sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the final of the women’s 400m T20 event with a season-best effort, here on Friday.
The 22-year -old from Telangana clocked 58.35 seconds to top the second heat of the opening round.
In the first heat, Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina of Venezuela finished first with a timing of 57.10s, also her season’s best, while current world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey was second in 57.88s.
Onder had set the world mark of 54.96s at the Paris Paralympics last year.
Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar (58.01s) took the third spot in Heat 1, while Diana Vivenes of the Dominican Republic (59.41s) and Australia’s Telaya Blacksmith (1:00.10) secured second and third place respectively in Heat 2.
As per the qualification rules, the top three from each heat advance to the medal round, along with the next two fastest athletes.
Ecuador’s Mayerli Minda (58.98s) and Portugal’s Carina Paim (59.61s) made the cut on that basis.
The women’s 400m T20 final is scheduled for 7:23 pm IST later in the day.