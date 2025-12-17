Telangana’s Shivani bags 3rd medal at SGFi Nationals

Hans News Service

New Delhi

Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra continued her impressive run at the 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship for Girls 2025–26, winning a silver medal in the U-14 girls’ 100m backstroke on Day 5 at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium here on Tuesday.

Shivani clocked 1:09.97 to finish second, narrowly behind CISCE’s Shreya Binil, who took gold with a timing of 1:09.14. This silver marked Shivani’s third medal of the championship, adding to her earlier gold in the 200m backstroke and silver in the 50m backstroke, underlining her dominance in backstroke events.

In another notable performance for Telangana, Sudhiksha Krishna secured the bronze medal in the U-19 girls’ 50m freestyle, clocking 28.24 seconds. Karnataka’s Shalini R. Dixit won the gold with a timing of 27.75 seconds, while Shubhnoor Kaur of Chandigarh claimed silver in 28.01 seconds.

The championship is being held from December 12 to 17 in New Delhi.