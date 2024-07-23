Andy Murray confirms that Paris Olympics 2024 will be his last international appearance

Britain tennis player Andy Murray has confirmed that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his last international tournament.

Murray, a former World No. 1, will represent Great Britain at the Olympics.

Murray won two gold medals at the Olympics – in London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Murray beat Roger Federer in three sets at the London Olympics, played on grass, while he beat Juan Martin del Potro in Rio de Janeiro on the hard court surface.

The tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be played at Roland Garros, the venue for the French Open, and will be played on clay. The tennis event starts on July 27 and the gold medal matches will be played on August 4.

Taking to social media, Murray confirmed that the Olympics would be his last and added that he was proud to represent his country. “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray has been plagued by injuries in the recent past. He is currently ranked 121 in the world. He lost in the first round at the Australian Open (lost to 32nd seed Tomas Etcheverry 4-6, 2-6, 2-6) and the French Open (lost to Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 4-6, 2-6). He later withdrew from Wimbledon to get a procedure done to remove a cyst in his spine.

Murray’s win-loss ratio this year stands at 6-12 and the former World No. 1 would look to bow out from competitive tennis on a high.