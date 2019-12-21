Barty becomes Australia's first women's ITF world champion; Nadal bags men's crown

Sydney/London : Australian tennis player Ash Barty has said she was honoured after being named International Tennis Federation (ITF) 2019 World Champion alongside Rafael Nadal.

"I'm honoured to be named this year's ITF World Champion," said Barty. "2019 has been an incredible year, winning the French Open and making the Fed Cup Final were highlights.

I'm so proud of my team and I for what we have achieved and can't wait for the 2020 season to begin."

Barty, who turns 24 in April next year, finishes 2019 in the women's No. 1 spot having claimed her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, winning the WTA Finals in Shenzhen and leading Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993.

Alongside her, Rafael Nadal claimed the title of men's World Champion for the fourth time, finishing the year at No. 1 with two more grand slam titles under his belt.

Only Roger Federer (five), Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras (both six) have claimed more.

"I am very happy to be named ITF World Champion and receive this award from the ITF," said Nadal.

"To finish as No. 1 on the ATP rankings for a fifth time and win two more Grand Slam titles this year has been something that, looking a few years back, we would have never thought would happen.

And as a perfect end, it was particularly special to win the Davis Cup at home in Spain. Thank you also to my team who has been with me all this time."

Spaniard wins ATP Sportsmanship Award: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain has been voted the winner of ATP's Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for a second straight year and third time overall. Nadal was honoured with the 2019 ATP Tour No. 1 trophy during the ATP Finals.

Andy Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January, was selected as the Comeback Player of the Year after successfully returning to win the Fever-Tree Championships doubles title at The Queen's Club and the singles title at the European Open in Antwerp.

Swiss master Roger Federer won the Fans' Favourite Award for a record-extending 17th straight year, along with American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, who won for the 14th time.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini took home Most Improved Player of the Year after climbing to a career-high No. 8 and qualifying for the ATP Finals.

His 18-year-old compatriot Jannik Sinner climbed from outside the top 700 to a career-high No. 78 and took the Next Gen ATP Finals title, earning him the Newcomer of the Year award.

Frenchman Gilles Cervara, who guided Russia's Daniil Medvedev to an ATP Tour-best 59 match wins and nine finals in 2019, was named ATP Coach of the Year. Tony Roche was selected as the winner of the inaugural Tim Gullikson Career Coach award, which recognises coaches who have had a significant impact on tennis on and off the court.

Other winners include Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, the year-end ATP Tour No. 1 Doubles Team; Anderson, who received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award; and The Australian's Courtney Walsh, the recipient of the Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award.