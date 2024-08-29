Djokovic to Face Djere, Gauff Impresses in US Open Night Matches

Novak Djokovic is set to face fellow Serbian Laslo Djere on Wednesday as he continues his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open. Djere, ranked 109th in the world, was the only player to take a set off Djokovic in last year's tournament. During their third-round clash, Djere even took the first two sets before Djokovic turned the match around, ultimately claiming his 24th major title. This win tied him with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles of all time.



Djokovic's match against Djere is scheduled as the centerpiece of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, following an impressive performance by defending women's champion Coco Gauff. Gauff, just 20 years old, defeated 37-year-old Tatjana Maria with a score of 6-4, 6-0. Although Gauff struggled with her serve, putting only 44% of her first serves in play and committing nine double faults, she managed to dominate the latter part of the match, winning the final seven games to secure her victory. "I think I played well overall," Gauff commented. "If I could have served better, that first set would have been a lot easier."

Djokovic, who recently triumphed at the Paris Olympics, joked about his preference for an earlier bedtime but was likely pleased to avoid the intense heat of the day session. The tournament organizers implemented the extreme weather rule, allowing players to take mid-match breaks due to the sweltering conditions.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka, aiming to win both hard court Grand Slam titles in the same year, swiftly defeated her opponent. "I told myself you have to stay focused from the first point to the last point," Sabalenka said, determined to avoid a lengthy match.

Meanwhile, Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen fought her way into the third round by coming from behind to beat Russian Erika Andreeva 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-2, marking her second consecutive comeback victory in the tournament.

As the US Open progresses, all eyes remain on Djokovic's bid to make history and Gauff's defense of her title.