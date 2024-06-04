French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s records

Defending champion Novak Djokovic broke records during his marathon fourth round match against Francisco Cerundolo at the ongoing French Open 2024.



The top seed overcame a knee injury and displayed a master-class to beat Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.



In the process, Djokovic rewrote Roger Federer’s record of winning most Grand Slam matches. The Serbian now has won 370 Grand Slam matches against Federer’s 369.



The quarterfinal appearance is now Djokovic’s 59th appearance, overtaking Federer again. The Swiss player had a record of 58 Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances.



Djokovic is gunning to win his 25th Grand Slam title, the most by any player. He now has 24 titles under his belt.



The 37-year-old has won three French Open titles (2016, 2021, 2023) and has reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for a record 18th time. He broke Rafael Nadal’s record of 16 French Open quarterfinal appearances in 2023.



The quarterfinal match will also be Djokovic’s quarterfinal match in a row since 2010.



Djokovic thanked the crowd after his marathon win, the second five-setter in four rounds of the ongoing clay court tournament. “A big, big, big thank you because once again, like the last match. The win is your win,” Djokovic said to the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.



Djokovic was at his fluent best in the first set against Cerundolo, when he breezed to a 6-1 win. He sustained a right knee issue early in the next and needed treatment on court before saving four break points to draw level at 3-3 but soon lost the plot as he lost the second set.



Cerundolo grabbed another break early in the third set to go 3-0 up and comfortably got ahead in the match as Djokovic’s knee started to trouble him, limiting his movements.



The Argentine went 4-2 in the fourth set, but he soon squandered the advantage as painkillers started to work their magic on Djokovic.



He came back in style, sending two big serves and played spectacular drop shots as he held for 6-5 scoreline and soon levelled the contest.



He was broken early in the final set but soon was in his elements as he crushed all hopes of his opponent to march into the quarterfinals.

